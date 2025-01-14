The Man with the Machete at the Capitol Before Trump Arrived

Were people trying to kill Donald Trump during Jimmy Carter’s funeral? There were incidents at the Capitol as the funeral proceeded ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the Senate. However, the man could have been after anyone or just be a homeless landscapist, as he said.

We don’t hear much about these constant threats.

J. Thomas Manger, Capitol Hill Police Chief, explains:

I could only find the story on local news and on CBS Capitol News.

CBS Capitol Police News

The arrest came hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump‘s visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans as lawmakers consider how to enact his agenda and as the public paid homage to former President Jimmy Carter, who was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Those wishing to view Carter’s casket entered through the Capitol Visitor Center.

Horne was arrested after he placed a brown backpack, two folding knives and a box cutter in a container during a security screening, the charging documents said. A machete was discovered in the backpack after it went through an X-ray machine.

He’s a homeless landscapist? Sure, why not? Box cutter, machete, knives, typical landscaping tools???

Horne stated that he was visiting the Capitol to attend Carter’s lying in state and that he possessed the knives and machete to use for landscaping work, according to the charging documents. The man revised his story after an officer questioned the landscaping story, nothing that snow had blanketed Washington in recent days. Horne said he was not coming from a landscaping job and that he was homeless and carried the items everywhere he traveled, the documents said.

He has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

Apparently, this goes on all the time, and the Police have to confiscate all manner of weapons.

Another Report

ABC Local reported three incidents during the Carter funeral, so they are moving the perimeter as far out as possible for the inauguration.

A man with a machete tried to get into the Capitol. A 44-year-old Mel Horne tried to get into the DC Capitol visitor center with a rusty machete and three small knives.

A 35-year-old man from Virginia tried to set his car on fire. That was meant to be a distraction. He had a bag on top of his car that was extinguished.

They didn’t describe the third incident in this clip.

