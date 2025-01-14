Rubin & Eisen Start a Website with Animals, Humor, Politics

Jennifer Rubin left The Washington Post to start a site with Norm Eisen called The Contrarian. It will have politics, news, humor, and animals. I can’t imagine who would want to watch these two deranged people or anything they publish – ever.

Rubin likely thinks she’s leaving a sinking ship.

Rubin is deranged and thinks Republicans “want to kill your kids.” She urged her followers to harass Sarah Sanders publicly for life. Rubin famously said more Republicans would die from COVID because of Fox News.

Norm Eisen was Obama’s ethics czar. The irony of putting a hoaxer in charge of ethics should be lost on no one – that is Norm Eisen. He was behind the cabal who united to take down Donald Trump.

Then there was that NY Times article featuring Norm Eisen borderline boasting that the Democrats can win if they imprison Trump. He was behind the lawfare.

Revolver News discussed Norm Eisen as the alleged architect of the color revolution.

During the Ukraine impeachment, Eisen served as Democrat counsel. He wouldn’t let Jonathan Turley speak.

Eisen was behind every hoax and serious problem in one way or another.

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin who recently got SLAMMED for her deranged rant claiming Trump cabinet picks want to “kill your kids” and wrote a book “ Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump”

leaves the newspaper. Rubin is partnering with former White… pic.twitter.com/shmV5zpTqM — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 13, 2025

