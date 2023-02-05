MSM Brazenly Points a Balloongate Finger at Trump

China wittingly and brazenly invaded US air space, a troubling incursion on our sovereignty. At the same time, Chinese and Russian nationals are pouring through our borders. We do not have sovereignty under Joe Biden. Who thinks the Chinese and Russian illegal aliens have our best interests at heart? It’s bad enough, but now the MSM is feeding us lies that spy balloons entered US air space under Donald Trump with him presumably doing nothing.

THE BIG LIE

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the Department of Defense recorded at least three incidences of Chinese ‘balloons’ entering US air space under DJT. The Mail quoted an anonymous senior Pentagon official. He could have made it up, or the media did. We don’t have dates of when this allegedly happened. This administration and MSM are notorious for lying, and they have reason to lie. The administration looks like fools for not shooting it down until it traversed the continental United States with heavy electronics aboard. They could have shot it down over Alaska, Utah, or Montana without having to worry about debris.

Then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (2019-2020), then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe (2020-2021) said they had never heard of such an incursion.

Sketchy Dan Coates served from 2017-2019 with two acting before Esper, Jos. Maguire and Ric Grenell. Mark Milley was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019 and 2020. Did any of these people collude to keep it secret? People do wonder about Milley.

There is little doubt that Mark Esper or Donald Trump would not have allowed a spy ‘balloon’ to invade US air space, threatening our sovereignty and our nuclear secrets.

Some people suggest the mentally deranged Mark Milley might have kept it secret. He was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of State from 2019-2020. The reasoning behind that is Milley and Austin argued against Biden shooting the balloon down due to the risk of falling debris being too great. Again, this is from anonymous sources.

Also, Woke and brazenly traitorous Milley is the person who told China that he would give them advance warning of a US attack. Whether he could have kept this secret without anyone noticing or when this allegedly occurred, we cannot say, but I don’t believe it. If I had to guess, I’d say the media lied with the full approval and encouragement of the Bidenistas.

What we can say without a doubt is that Donald Trump and his staff would never have allowed this spy machine to invade our air space. It would have been obliterated over Alaska.

“I can refute it. Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper refuted it yesterday. Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo has refuted it.” WATCH: Former DNI John Ratcliffe debunks the claim that Chinese spy balloons occupied airspace during the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/G3P9MDGqvD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2023

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Response to Spy Balloon Invasion of U.S. Territory: Get This Thing Down …… Showing the world and the American people that this is what the Chinese Communist Party is doing around the world. We need to stop them! pic.twitter.com/j7vSOmdtSv — serien (@Serien33) February 4, 2023

THE CCP BRAZENLY TAKES THE OFFENSIVE

There is also no way the Trump administration would allow China to get away with the CCP’s blathering nonsensical “anger” over it being shot down.

With unmitigated gall, China claims the balloon was a civilian aircraft and said it will “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned.” China called the U.S. shooting the balloon down was “a serious violation of international practice.” They said it “reserves the right to make further responses if necessary.”

It could be that China is looking for war,, or they’re just poking us. Biden is failing at meeting their actions or their rhetoric.

The US used a $400,000 missile to blow it up and likely destroyed the evidence.

The media or anonymous US officials are lying to give false comfort to Americans. They claim absurdly that they were able to block transmissions. With all the Chinese satellites overhead, it’s not reasonable to believe that. They already have much of the information they need to destroy us, especially with open borders, but it’s the idea of how brazenly they invade our air space and then take the offensive.

Notable: US officials say they were able to block the balloon from gathering intel during its overflight of the US, while the US military was able to turn the tables, so to speak, to gather intel on the balloon itself and its equipment. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 4, 2023

