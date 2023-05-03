Murderer of Five Innocent People Was a Member of a Death Cult

Francisco Oropesa – accused killer of five of his neighbors in their Texas home – was apprehended by law enforcement agents Tuesday.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. without incident, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said he was apprehended in Cut and Shoot, Texas.

Authorities are awaiting fingerprints to confirm the person arrested is Oropesa. Oropesa has been taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder.

The Center for Immigration Studies reported his death cult shrine:

He maintained an elaborate “Santa Muerte death cult” [Saint of Death] shrine in the master bedroom whose candles were still burning Monday, according to a law enforcement officer who saw it.

The shrine of multiple statues reflecting various patron saints, one of them four feet tall and a half dozen smaller ones was replete with a stack of $2 bills, freshly cut flowers, and tinfoil filled with what appeared to be a drug as offerings to ostensibly protect Francisco Oropesa (sometimes spelled Oropeza), the suspected murderer. Two tall candles depicting various muerte cult “saints” were still burning two days after the killings, the law enforcement officer said. The shrine was arrayed in the bedroom around a double-stack glass shelving piece, the source said.

The death cult has a reputation as a death cult for the underworld of criminals and drug traffickers.

This is what we’re inviting into the country.

Related