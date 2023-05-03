Biden’s Preparations for the End of Title 42 Are Disappointing

As hundreds of thousands of people prepare to storm the US border upon Title 42 ending on May 11, the Biden administration has set up migrant processing centers in Central and South America for pre-screening.

He’s deploying only 1500 additional troops to the border, for a total of 4,000. That’s 4,000 to stop millions. About 700,000 to 1,000,000 are already lining the border, invited in by the Biden administration.

All of these anonymous people are coming and staying. They are changing the face of America.

Axios’s Stef Kight writes, Title 42 allowed immigration authorities to rapidly turn back hundreds of thousands of people without giving them a chance for asylum.

Interesting way to put it. Millions got in with Title 42, and it will be years before their cases are heard.

The U.S. is also opening new processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala, which will allow migrants [illegal aliens] to be pre-screened for lawful pathways such as asylum, refugee status or parole before adding to crowding at the border.

It has been a failure. The illegal aliens grow impatient quickly and come anyway.

Politicians have destroyed our immigration laws, catering to their donors. Almost none of these illegal aliens are eligible for asylum, refugee status, or parole.

Meanwhile, House Republicans plan to time a floor vote on the newly introduced “Secure the Border Act of 2023” with the end of Title 42 next week. The bill would reinstate several of former President Trump’s most controversial border policies.

Axios did not report any opinion but Melendez’s.

Some border cities, such as El Paso, Texas, have already started to see an uptick in recently arrived migrants [illegal aliens] in their communities.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, said the vast majority of illegal aliens living in a new encampment evaded Border Patrol when crossing.

Mexico has agreed to accept Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Cubans, and Haitians under Title 42 as part of much-lauded new parole processes put in place by the Biden administration earlier this year.

But Mexico has not agreed to continue taking in non-Mexicans rejected by the U.S. without the Title 42 mechanism.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a scathing statement slamming the administration’s “militarization of the border” as “unacceptable.”

“The administration has had over two years to plan for the eventual end of this Trump-era policy in a way that does not compromise our values as a country,” the Democrat said.

“Trying to score political points or intimidate migrants by sending the military to the border caters to the Republican Party’s xenophobic attacks on our asylum system.”

Melendez cares nothing about this country.

The administration is expecting 18,000 a day and that doesn’t count the million or so lining the borders. That’s more than half a million a month. They won’t have money or jobs. Most will be uneducated and easily manipulated by the administration. In one year, this country will have another six-and-a-half million anonymous people. That’s equal to the entire population of Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Fresno, Tucson, Sacramento, Mesa, Kansas City, Atlanta, Omaha, and Colorado Springs. So far, the population of Los Angeles and Chicago has come in illegally.

This is an existential threat. We will have a one-party country with totalitarian WOKE Democrats ruling over us.

