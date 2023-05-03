US to Send Another $300 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

We’re sending another $300 million to Ukraine, ABC News reports. It’s a military aid package to Ukraine as it prepares for an expected spring counteroffensive against Russia’s invading forces.

Hopefully, it won’t lead to World War III.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it will include “additional ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armor capabilities that Ukraine uses to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.”

“I’m not going to get into the specifics on timing in terms of any potential counteroffensive other than to say from the very beginning we’ve been working closely with Ukrainian leaders, with our allies and partners, to assess what Ukraine needs to defend their sovereignty and to take back their sovereign territory,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

BREAKING: Biden Admin. Sending $300 Million in Additional Aid to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/HXvg2gftTa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2023

Germany Declares Limits

In related news, Mr. Zelensky will visit Germany and meet with Chancellor Schotz. This follows news that Schotz said there are limits to the aid they are providing.

Mr. Schotz invited him. But the timing comes amid rising tensions between Kiev and Berlin. This is despite German Leopard II tanks now being transferred to Ukrainian forces.

Russian state media quoted Chancellor Olaf Scholz early this week as saying, “It’s important for us that weapons that we supply for Ukraine to defend itself aren’t used in attacks on the Russian territory.“

We’re sending $300 million or more in aid regularly with no limits or oversight. They can use the funds to replace any missing drones.

Germany’s aid to Ukraine far outstrips Britain’s despite criticisms of Scholz’s policy pic.twitter.com/CMY1PYckUe — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 26, 2023

