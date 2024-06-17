Murderer of Mom with Ties to MS-13 Entered the US Repeatedly

After ten months of searching the country, investigators said they arrested a suspect on Friday, who they say raped and murdered Rachel Morin while she was hiking through a Maryland trail last summer.

She was the mother of five children.

Harford County Sherriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters Saturday that through DNA evidence and tracking, local police and the FBI arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in connection with the 2023 killing.

He has come in and out of the country from El Salvador two or three times and has done so easily through Biden’s open borders. He is a suspect in the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador.

Morin, 37, a mother of five, was found dead on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail naked on Aug. 6, 2023, a day after her boyfriend reported her missing when she didn’t return home from a hike.

This is just one of the many crimes these invaders commit each day. This is what Democrats think of Americans as they refuse to close the borders.

Rachel Morrin was brutally beaten, and he allegedly killed her by slamming her in the head with a rock. He also beat her. Her killer had stalked her before the murder.

He also terrorized a mother and her daughter in LA during a home invasion after he killed Rachel Morrin. He left the daughter injured.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, will be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape when he is extradited to Maryland.

He has ties to MS-13 and had no problem entering the country more than once.

