Donald Trump’s Looking at Historic Numbers with Black Americans

On Monday, CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said that former President Donald Trump is “careening towards a historic performance for a Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in decades.”

“I keep looking for this to change, to go back to a historical norm, and it, simply put, has not yet. So this is the margin, or Biden and Trump among black voters, compared to where we were at this point in 2020, compared to where we are now. At this point, look at this. In 2020, Joe Biden was getting 86% of the African American vote. Look at where it is now. It’s 70%, that’s a 16-point drop, John,” Enten told host John Berman.

“And more than that, it’s not just that Joe Biden is losing ground. It’s that Donald Trump is gaining ground. You go from 7%, single-digits at this point in 2020, to now 21%, and again, John, I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal, and I don’t see it yet in the polling of anything right now. We’re careening towards a historic performance for a Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.”

