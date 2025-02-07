Murders by Weapon Type

Homicides in the United States are on the rise, and the weapons attackers use tell a story of violence and opportunity. At Ammo.com, we investigated decades of homicide data to understand better the role that weapons play.

Firearms, knives, fists, and other weapons have long been used in homicides. Here is a brief overview of our report highlights:

Firearm usage in homicides increased by 33% after 2020.

Before 2020, other weapon types were used in 30-40% of homicides.

South Dakota has the highest rate of non-firearm-related homicides, while Mississippi has the highest percentage of firearm-related homicides.

Handguns, knives, and personal weapons are used in more homicides than rifles, shotguns, or asphyxiation methods.

Homicide in America: Weapons & Trends

Firearms have been the most commonly used weapon in homicides for decades, but their usage has increased by 33% over the past five years.

Despite decreased access to firearms and the implementation of stricter gun control laws, more offenders are using firearms in homicides than ever before. In contrast, knives and personal weapons were more commonly used during the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. Unspecified weaponry, knives, and firearms continue to be the most frequently used weapons in homicides compared to other weapon types

At one time, murderers in America were likely to use objects other than guns. Now, guns are the most commonly used weapons in homicides. Read our full report on this link.

