Florida Law Enforcement Deputized to Handle Illegal Migrants

President Trump, in conjunction with Governor Ron DeSantis, deputized Florida law enforcement. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enhance immigration enforcement within the state.

The governor announced this at a news conference on Friday hosted at the state’s Capitol building in Tallahassee.

It was a campaign promise.

The agreement authorizes Florida Highway Patrol officers to perform specific federal immigration enforcement functions.

The agreement also marks Florida as one of the first states to integrate state troopers into federal immigration efforts fully. Texas has a similar agreement.

“Now is the final opportunity to end the illegal immigration crisis in this country once and for all,” DeSantis said at the news conference.

Under the new agreement, Florida law enforcement officers will now be able to:

Coordinate directly with ICE to expedite deportations

Interrogate individuals suspected of being in the country illegally

Detain and process undocumented individuals for deportation

Enforce felony arrests related to federal immigration laws

Serve and execute arrest warrants for immigration violations

