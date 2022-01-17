Murders Soar in Biden’s “Black Lives DON’T Matter” Cities

Blacks Lives DON’T Matter in the Democrat-run city of Chicago. It’s Biden’s city. Joe Biden took 75 percent of the vote in the 2020 presidential election in Cook County where Chicago is located.



Last year, Chicago broke its 25-year record for murders. Murders so far in 2022 already surpass the numbers of murders at this point in 2021. But it’s not just Chicago. Many other Democrat-run cities broke all-time murder rates last year. But black lives don’t matter, especially to President Biden.



Biden has yet to fully address the bloody violence in large predominantly-black cities. In most of these cities, it only took a few minutes or hours to see the first murder of the year. Tragically, 2022 started the same way 2021 ended. But it’s not just murders. Car jackings are up. Gang-related crimes are up. Drug crimes are up.



CITIES WITH ALL-TIME MURDER RATES VOTED FOR BIDEN



These 10 cities, listed with their counties, are among those that broke all-time murder rates in 2021. All of them went to Biden in the 2020 election.



Baltimore, Maryland (Baltimore County) – 87 percent voted for Biden

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia County) – 81 percent

Portland, Oregon (Multnomah County) – 79 percent

St. Paul, Minnesota (Ramsey County) – 72 percent

Austin, Texas (Travis County) – 71 percent

Detroit, Michigan (Wayne County) – 70 percent

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Milwaukee County) – 69 percent

Columbus, Ohio (Franklin County) – 65 percent

Indianapolis, Indiana (Marion County) – 64 percent

Albuquerque, New Mexico (Bernalillo County) – 61 percent



To add insult to injury, all these cities have Democrat mayors. At what point in time do voters wake up (different from woke!) and realize they’re doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results (Einstein’s definition of insanity).



Biden takes black voters for granted. In May 2020, candidate Biden was heavily criticized a racist comment. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Biden had to apologize.



BIDEN CAUSED PROBLEMS HE’S NOW TRYING TO SOLVE



Couple that with the results of the Police Executive Research Forum workforce survey published last June. Findings showed the retirement rate in police departments nationwide jumped 45 percent in 2020 and 2021. Another 18 percent in law enforcement simply resigned. Social justice protests and police defunding efforts are cited as reasons for the decline in police department numbers.



Add to that the release on recognizance (ROR) and cashless bail policies advanced by President Biden. Democrats in general and Biden in particular pushed for cashless bail, deeming it racist. Cashless bail simply puts criminals back on the streets immediately to commit more crimes with impunity.



Don’t forget, it was then-Senator Biden’s 1994 crime bill that incarcerated a disproportionate number of blacks. Some committed low-level crimes but received unreasonably harsh sentences.



BIDEN’S RESPONSE WAS INCOHERENT AND INEFFECTUAL



President Biden’s answer to the alarming uptick in murders and violent crime was to divert money from the “American Rescue Plan.” But that’s his COVID-19 relief plan. At a June 2021 press conference, Biden provided guidance on how to use part of $350 billion to “help reduce crime and address the root causes.”



During the same speech, President Biden rambled incoherently about legal gun owners. “Those who say the blood of lib- – the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that there have never been – if you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”



Say what? The “tree of liberty” quote comes from a 1787 letter written by Thomas Jefferson. He said, in part, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” No wonder Biden is worried. He is the “tyrant” to whom Jefferson referred.



Ironically, in the same letter, Jefferson complained about the British press. He wrote about their “impudent and persevering lying.” They repeat “every form of lies,” he complained. Sound familiar?



Unbelievable, Biden actually suggested cities “hire police officers needed for community policing.” Unfortunately, these are the same cities that worked to defund the police in the first place!



Another Biden suggestion was cracking down on “rogue gun dealers,” banning “ghost guns,” and creating a federal strike force to crack down on illegal gun trafficking. But there are enough gun laws currently on the books to address those issues! The problem has never been legal gun ownership. In fact, there are cases in which conceal carry permit holders stopped crimes.



So Biden’s response to the unprecedented spike in violent crime in predominantly black Democrat-run cities is to threaten law abiding citizens. Black lives don’t matter to Biden, and apparently no one else’s does either. Hang on, this year it’s going to be a bumpy ride.







Image from: air.tv

Related