Murdoch Papers Call the Former President, Trumpty Dumpty

Murdoch media outlets — the New York Post, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal — blame Trump for the GOP’s lackluster performance. They decided Ron DeSantis is the party leader.

On its front page Wednesday morning, the New York Post appointed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the GOP. On Thursday, it took aim at Trump, depicting him as “Trumpty Dumpty.

We like Ron DeSantis very much, but the people get to decide who the party leader is, not Rupert Murdoch.

Paul Ryan is on the Board of Directors of Fox News and is likely involved behind the scenes.

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall,” the Post headline read. “Can all the GOP’s men put the party back together again?”

That’s really unfair. It’s the Democrats who continually stopped the wall.

“Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser,” the Wall Street Journal declared in a blistering editorial on Wednesday evening.

“He has now flopped in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022,” the WSJ editorial board wrote. “What will Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t around to lose elections?”

“Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party leader,” Fox declared.

