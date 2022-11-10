STHU Paul Ryan! Suicide Hitman for RINOs Says Trump’s a Drag

All the Republican suicide hitmen are out on social media and giving speeches. Paul Ryan might be the most obnoxious of all.

RINO Paul Ryan says Donald Trump is a drag on the GOP ticket. He’s blaming Trump for the failures in the congressional elections. This is the Paul Ryan who was a complete, absolute, endless drag on the House when we had a chance to stop the progressive nihilist, godless neo-socialist Democrats.

He doesn’t want Donald Trump to run again in 2024. He didn’t support him the first time, so it’s no surprise.

GOP SUICIDE BEGINS

“I honestly don’t think he’ll get the nomination at the end of the day,” Ryan said. “We want to win. We want to win the White House, and we know with Trump, we’re so much more likely to lose. Just look at the difference between votes, between Trump candidates and non-Trump aligned candidates.

“It’s really clear to me, and the evidence is pretty stark, that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House than if our candidate’s named Trump,” he added.

The elections were lost because Democrats outsmarted Republicans, and they’re still acting like it’s 1980 instead of fighting back.

The Trump candidates were superior to the Democrats. If you want to talk about poor-quality candidates, talk about Joe Biden, John Fetterman, Patty Murphy, and Katie Hobbs. We could go on.

Democrats demonizing and dehumanizing candidates doesn’t make them bad candidates. Republicans always cave to these people instead of fighting them.

Kayleigh MacIneny said Donald Trump wouldn’t announce until Georgia is sorted out. Great!

Rudy Giuliani feels he’s the person who can change the course of events.

“If he runs, I will support him. I believe in Trump,” the former mayor said. “Donald has an appeal that is overwhelming. If he runs, it will be a fight to the death with the Democrats.”

“Also, if Trump doesn’t run, DeSantis will be attacked by the Democrats the way they attack Trump,” Giuliani went on. “Ron has to be aware of that.”

That’s a real possibility. It’s likely.

Why doesn’t Paul Ryan let the people decide and stop committing political suicide?

SOME OPINIONS FROM TWITTER REPUBLICANS

Ryan needs to STHU. No one cares what he thinks except maybe RINOs and their leader, the Turtle. This is what Republicans do – commit political suicide.

Been seeing a lot of reports lately about Paul Ryan and his advice for the GOP in future elections. Outside of corporate boardrooms, K Street lobbyist offices, and the salons of Georgetown…is there a single Republican primary voter who cares at ALL what Paul Ryan thinks??? pic.twitter.com/csg8sDg3tK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2022

Related