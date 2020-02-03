Biden reacts to NBC host asking about Hunter’s “sleazy” dealings

Savannah Guthrie interviewed Joe Biden on the Today show Monday about his son Hunter and his “sleazy” dealings. Joe became testy upon hearing the question and said she didn’t know what she was talking about. Biden absolutely will not address the allegations. The presidential hopeful just keeps saying it’s debunked and has been investigated, which is not true. The media won’t question him on it.

“Has it occurred to you that there’s a certain irony here that the president has accused — has acknowledged wanting to get information about your son, Hunter, and his dealings with Ukraine. And this process of impeachment has ensured that everyone knows about Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine,” Guthrie asked Biden on the “Today” show Monday.

“That’s a good thing. And no one’s found anything wrong with his dealings with Ukraine, except they said it sets a bad image,” Biden replied.

“Well, do you agree that it sets a bad image?” Guthrie asked.

“Yeah. And my son said that,” Biden remarked.

“Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position knowing it was really because the company wanted access to you,” Guthrie pressed.

“That’s not true,” Biden fired back. “You’re saying things you don’t know what you’re talking about! No one’s said that! Who said that?!”

Unfazed by his reaction, Guthrie continued, “Well, don’t you think that — don’t you think that it’s just one of those things that people think, well that seems kind of sleazy? Why would he have that job if not for who he is, who his father was?”

“He’s a very bright guy,” Biden said of his son.

“I guess the question I’m kind of asking is was it right?” Guthrie tried once again.

“Yeah. Well, he said he regretted having done it,” Biden said. “Speaks for himself. He’s a grown man.”

“Are you going to predict a win tomorrow night?” Guthrie asked, completely switching the subject.

“I don’t predict wins because I am superstitious, but I predict we’ll do very well,” the former vice president replied.

He also blathered about being ready to take over on day one.

