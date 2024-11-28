Musk Calls Out the Vindmans’ Enron-Style Scheme

Catch Up posted an absurd post by Alexander Vindman. In it, he accused Elon Musk of sharing state secrets with Putin upon Putin’s command. Vindman also accused Donald Trump without any evidence. The entire statement is baseless and vicious.

What isn’t baseless is Musk’s response. The corrupt media is running with it but only reporting Musk’s response and vilifying him for it. You might remember Vindman from the first bizarre impeachment of Donald Trump.

In response, Musk said Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty.

Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

THE STORY OF THE VINDMANS’ CORRUPTION

In October 2024, Eugene Vindman refused to answer questions about his business dealings in Ukraine.

The dealings started after he took more than a dozen taxpayer-funded trips to the war-torn nation.

Vindman tried to sell the Ukrainian government a weapons system as president of Trident Support LLC. He founded the firm in August 2022 with his identical twin brother, Alexander.

The Vindman campaign would not respond to The Post’s requests for comment about the candidate’s reported income from the enterprise. The Post also asked whether the firm would continue doing business in or related to Ukraine if elected to Congress.

Virginia’s State Corporation Commission records show that Trident is registered in Dumfries, Va. It uses the same PO box as Vindman’s congressional campaign.

The same month they founded the firm, the Vindman brothers pitched the Ukrainian government on purchasing a weapons system. It was pitched with a slide deck leaked to conservative news site Human Events. They published it last year.

From the leaked records:

HE SEEMED TO ADMIT IT

The deck lists Alexander as CEO and Eugene as president. It is under Eugene’s birth name, Yevgeny.

Alexander Vindman seemingly confirmed the deck’s legitimacy in since-deleted tweets. In the tweets, he sarcastically thanked Human Events for spreading the word about the efforts.

“Thanks for the advert. I’m trying to get logistics to help Ukraine win the war and secure America,” he said.

The Vindman brothers flexed their influence to set up an August 2023 meeting at the Biden White House, whose visitor logs show the pair met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In financial disclosures to the House of Representatives clerk, Eugene Vindman notes earning $125,000 from Trident in the first two months of 2024 after reportedly not drawing a salary in all of 2023.

The disclosure shows his income totaling about a quarter-million dollars from various sources in the first two months of 2024 — nearly double his 2023 earnings.

HUMAN EVENTS

Human Events revealed that they had the leaked documents in March 2023.

Documents recently obtained by Human Events show that Alexander Vindman has been pitching the government of Ukraine to obtain lucrative defense contracts. In August 2022, Vindman, operating as CEO of Trident Support, pitched a deck on a Ukraine Weapons Systems Sustainment Center to address problems with Ukraine’s weapons management, namely readiness, repair, and maintenance.

Vindman proposed that for $12 million in initial funding, his company Trident Support would bring support closer to the front lines. They would provide a logistical midpoint from which equipment could be distributed.

In other words, it’s an Enron-type scam where they needlessly become wealthy middlemen.

The idea behind the proposal is that Trident Support would act as a middleman between NATO weapons and Ukrainian forces. They would teach the latter how to operate and repair the equipment while charging Ukraine an exorbitant fee.

Personnel would be deployed under the plan. The Vindmans wanted a share of the $200 billion the US was sending to Ukraine while the US burned.

Politico and Fox News also reported about the Vindmans’ Trident opportunism.

In February 2023, Politico made note of it after Marsha Blackburn called him a war profiteer for his efforts with Trident.

When Fox asked him about it, he said:

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Vindman responded to the accusations by blasting Blackburn, accusing her of lying and contributing to him ultimately leaving the military.

Ooh, Blackburn. She’s an idiot, an agent of chaos promoting disinformation. She has never said one true thing about me. Her attacks in 2019/20 contributed to an environment that made it impossible for me to continue my nonpartisan military service,” Vindman said.

“More importantly, it’s the politicization of Ukraine, by the fringe right, that brought about this war, imperiling Ukraine, Europe, and most importantly the U.S.,” he added.

When Eugene Vindman ran for office in Virginia and won, he refused to answer any questions about Trident. Now, Virginia has one more bad person in Richmond’s congressional office.

