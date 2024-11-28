Reporters Hide Scientific Study on the Evil DEI Ideology

According to actual science, DEI, aka CRT, shows significant increases in hostility and punitive attitudes in people who are exposed to DEI, which covers race, religion, and caste.

Scientific research from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University. It reveals that some diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training methods may cause psychological harm.

Fox reported that according to study co-author and NCRI Chief Science Officer Joel Finkelstein, this hostile attribution bias may contribute to increased intergroup hostility and authoritarian behavior in the long run.

A 2023 Pew Research Center study found that 52% of American workers have DEI training events or meetings at work, and, according to Professor Iris Bohnet with the Harvard Kennedy School, $8 billion is spent annually on such programs.

The NCRI found it may well cause exacerbate tensions.

No kidding!

THE MEDIA LIES BY OMISSION

Bloomberg and The New York Times were going to report on it, but decided against it, An NCRI researcher told National Review, “Unfortunately, both publications jumped on the story enthusiastically only for it to be inexplicably pulled at the highest editorial levels. This has never happened to the NCRI in its 5-year history.”

An editor for Bloomberg News’s team meant to “elevate issues of race, gender, diversity, and fairness,” Anna Kitanaka, told NCRI that the story would not be published. However, Ms. Kitanaka did not provide any explanation for the decision.

Meanwhile, a reporter with the Times told the NCRI that the paper would “hold off” on its article about the study because of “some concerns.” They might post if it’s peer-reviewed. Meanwhile, this is pure common sense.

An NCRI researcher told National Review, “The piece was reported and ready for publication, but at the eleventh hour, the New York Times insisted the research undergo peer review after discussions with editorial staff — an unprecedented demand for our work.”

The study shows that DEI doesn’t work, but the propaganda media will continue pushing it. The media is, however, quick to blow up fake news. This is an actual scientific study. They say they are the people who represent science.

DEI IN REAL LIFE

Have you noticed that almost all commercials have a minority or a mixed-race couple? It’s the subtle message they are sending. My black friend in Texas hates it. He says it’s phony and irritating.

This makes the media irrelevant for most of us, as polls show, but they don’t change. Instead, they double down on lies and crazy ideology.

DEI is evil. It destroys companies with ill-equipped employees, harms schoolchildren with anti-white and anti-American hate, and causes more division among the races. It’s based in Marxism by Ibram X. Kendi’s own admission.

