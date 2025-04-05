Klaus Schwab’s Potential Successor Is Frightening

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Klaus Schwab is leaving the World Economic Forum, but his successor is more evil.

Marlow said, “I’m completely confident that he is going to pass his globalist economic forum to other bad guys. So, he has a secret blueprint…for the WEF, to control every aspect of your life.”

He thinks the successor will be Yuval Harari.

If it’s Harari, he is demonic in his lack of regard for people who don’t qualify as elites.

He thinks most of us are “useless” and one day, the elites will have to find things for them to do. He wants to give us video games and universal basic income.

In the TED interview below, he said that people today resist the “big ideas” and the “big words” because they think they are not part of the story– they are “correct in thinking that.”

In the past, the stories included fascism, communism, and liberalism. He includes Trump supporters under the broad term of liberalism. Individual liberty, family values, and free trade were included in liberal thinking. He says that while they gave the best conditions of past generations, they left too many people out.

This next paragraph, is a paraphrase but it is what he is saying. In the past, we relied on farmers, soldiers, truck drivers, and factory workers, but no more. They’re not part of the story; we don’t need all these people. We don’t need all these farmers in the future– just “two tractors.’ They will be “useless,” and he doesn’t know what his fellow elites will do with them except make them happy with universal basic income (UBI). If mothers raising kids is important in the communities they establish, then maybe they can “redistribute” some of the wealth to them. Harari says that maybe we need a new social and economic model.

The elites will run it. You useless people will be stashed in communities somewhere with UBI.

Listen if you can stand it. He thinks very highly of himself:

