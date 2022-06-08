Musk Poised to Abandon the Twitter Deal Over Fakes and Bots

Elon Musk has threatened to walk away from his $44bn purchase of Twitter, accusing the social media company of failing to provide enough information about fake and bot accounts.

Musk has repeatedly criticised Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of its daily active users are bots, warning last month that his takeover “cannot move forward” unless the platform provides proof, reports Financial Times.

Ed Morrissey at HotAir says: As the single largest shareholder of Twitter at that time, Musk could have demanded a full accounting before any bid. If Twitter failed to comply, Musk could have forced the issue into court.

“Even as a bidder, Musk could have made his “best and final offer” contingent on an outside estimate of the bot content on the platform,” Morrissey continues. “And yet here we are, in what looks like a way to get out of the deal without coughing up the billion-dollar cancellation fee.”

Musk’s attorneys are trying to paint this as a “material breach” that will negate the buyout agreement, Morrissey says.

Morrissey is the lawyer so we can’t say, but does Musk’s motive matter? If they aren’t providing information on fakes and bots, why aren’t they? He paid for less than 5% bots, period. They need to cough up the documents.

Mr. Musk’s efforts to secure more financing to limit his liability is now on hold.

In defense of Mr. Musk, it was previously reported that Musk needed the data from Twitter to secure financing. To some of us, it seems like Twitter is sabotaging the deal.

If I were him, I wouldn’t buy that creepfest of haters and liars from Hell.

Related