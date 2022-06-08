Former Dem Mayor in AZ Pleads Guilty to Ballot Harvesting

Guillermina Fuentes, a former Democratic mayor of San Luis, Arizona and current school board member, has pled guilty to ballot harvesting. This took place during the August 2020 primary election.

She is charged with ballot fraud in Yuma County. Local officials claim the investigation into her case was underway well before the film ‘2000 Mules’ debuted earlier in May.

Guillermina Fuentes, the 66-year-old former mayor of San Luis, Arizona, pleaded guilty on June 2 to one count of ballot abuse for her role in an August 2020 primary election ballot harvesting scheme, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Arizona attorney general’s office investigators said the operation was “sophisticated,” reported The Associated Press.

If it was sophisticated, that means they’ve done it before and were rather expert.

One America News reports the investigator identified 36 new mules. We reported this on the 3rd.

