Pro-Criminal Chesa Boudin Recalled in Furthest Left US City

Pro-criminal San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled, 61% to 39% with some votes still uncounted. He claimed his loss was the fault of corporate interests, not his performance. He said he was outspent “three to one” as he fought the recall.

Boudin ruined San Francisco.

The Soros-funded DA would not prosecute crimes. His work is the epitome of the failed social experiment in progressive soft-on-criminal policies. That isn’t stopping him or his belief in the movement, however.

IT WILL GO ON

“This is a movement, not a moment in history,” Chesa said. “The coalition that we built…it is broad, it is diverse, it is strong. And it is a coalition that is deeply committed to justice,” he added.

His movement – his policies – led to an increased murder rate, violent crime, shoplifting, burglaries, and an open-air drug trade. It’s why he is now gone.

As one example, in 2019, James McGee bludgeoned Arif Mohammed Qasim to death with a metal pipe. McGee was charged with murder, but when Boudin took office, he fired the head of homicide and let McGee take a plea for involuntary manslaughter.

That’s not justice.

Larry Elder said about Chesa Boudin and George Gascon, who is also facing recall, that they believe “the bad guys are the victims of society.”

They have that reversed.

Gascon is also Soros-funded. He boasted of talking George Soros into funding prosecutor, DA, and Sheriff races throughout the country. Soros often uses taxpayer money — through Aid and grants — to do it.

DEFEAT THEM AT THE POLLS

Chesa’s recall shows the bad guys can be defeated at the polls even in the furthest left city in America.

Far-far-left Mayor London Breed didn’t support the recall but seemed a bit unsure of his policies of late.

Boudin, a communist, did get 39% of the vote, reportedly younger voters. They are the target for the far-far-left.

The son of two domestic terrorists who spent decades in prison, David Gilbert and Kathy Boudin. Domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn raised Chesa while his parents were imprisoned. These were actual domestic terrorists who blew up buildings and people but escaped justice over technicalities.

Unfortunately, California is a sanctuary and a base for foreign criminals coming illegally. If they get the vote, they will decide the future.

