Pramila Wins the Dumbest December Clown World Post

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
17

Congratulations go to Pramily Jayapal for having the Dumbest Clown World post of the month. Pramila Jayapal won for Dumb December Clown World Post. It is not an easy accomplishment since the competition is stiff. She had to compete with runner-up Rep. Espaillot, saying anchor babies are the “backbone of America.”  Then, there were all those Democrat posts praising Jimmy Carter and his sale of the Panama Canal.

Here it is, a real winner:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz