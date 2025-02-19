Must Read: Bird Flu Vaccine Alert!

Dr. Gerald Parker, DVM, is the pandemic czar. He is also a Peter Hotez fan. Hotez is a radical pro-vaccine activist. Sentinel loves vaccines but not by force, not through ignorance and deception, and not to feed Big Pharma.

During the last pandemic, Peter Hotez demanded that critical scientists and medical doctors should be treated like terrorists.

Malone said Parker has appeared as a supporter with Hotez on “many podcasts,” and Hotez wrote a forward to one of Parker’s books. He referred to Consequences of COVID-19: A One Health Approach to the Responses, Challenges, and Lessons Learned, published in 2024.

Parker was previously the associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M University. “One Health” refers to the study of how health threats in animals and the environment are closely linked to human health concerns, including how dangerous viruses and bacteria often emerge in animals before spreading to humans.

Gerry Parker, DVM, apparently the new white house pandemic czar, is a big Peter Hotez fan. Many podcasts with him, wrote forward to one of his books. Wake up and smell the coffee folks. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) February 14, 2025

I heard similar things. Highly concerning. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) February 14, 2025

Dr. Malone Explains One Health on Substack. It reads in part:

The core principle of the “One Health” initiative is to give equal consideration to human, animal, and environmental health in all decision-making processes, research, and resource allocation. One Health is a radical concept that the US government, WHO, UN, and the WEF have all endorsed and codified into national and international law.

Please take a moment and think about this concept. “One Health” places animal health as equal to human health. It places environmental health as equal to human health. In fact, many flow charts outlining the concept of One Health place humans, animals, and plants in a secondary supporting role to overall environment health. This logical fallacy then impacts decision-making at the highest levels of governance.

I argue that this is fundamentally anti-human. One Health has morphed into something much bigger than fighting zoonotic diseases and creating healthy food systems. It includes sustainable development, climate change, placing environmental health on par with human health. It seeks control of the entire planet through a surveillance system and places the UN at the helm of those controls.

One Health and the Deep State

An unholy alliance Follow this link -> https://t.co/pLOqABHJK9 pic.twitter.com/vtWQo0Ftez — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) February 12, 2025

Dr. Parker was always looking for a new pandemic. It’s now his job.

This Gerald Parker is a horrible choice, @realDonaldTrump. This “One Health” friend of Hotez is EXACTLY the type who will ensnare your administration in ANOTHER plandemic. Get this twisted veterinarian OUT of the White House!@DonaldJTrumpJr @RobertKennedyJr @DrJBhattacharya https://t.co/uFpLDzpAGE — Clayton J Baker MD (@cjbakermd) February 15, 2025

Where is Robert F. Kennedy Jr? He might not have any role in these policies. The pandemic czar could undercut him. Kennedy has never run a huge organization filled with deep state bureaucrats.

