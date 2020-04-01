Must see! Worldwide death statistics, including Cov-19 Deaths

Worldometers.info has the statistics for deaths around the world if you want to check the website out. It is deemed highly accurate by the left-wing fact-checkers like Media Bias Fact Check. Rush Limbaugh read these startling statistics on his show today.
Worldwide Deaths from January 1st through Mar 25th, 2020
- Coronavirus, 21,000 deaths and counting
- Seasonal flu, 113,000
- Malaria, 228,000 deaths
- Suicide, 249,000
- Traffic fatalities, 313,000+
- HIV AIDS, 391,000 deaths
- Alcohol-related deaths, 581,000
- Smoking-related deaths, 1,162,000
- Cancer, 1,909,000
- Starvation, 2,882,000
- Abortion deaths 9,900,000
When Rush presented this today, he didn’t make a judgment about it so I won’t either. You decide how this weighs against damaging or destroying our economy and our way of life.
This is a Democrat Socialist, Globalist and Nationalist Populace driven agenda.