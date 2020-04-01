Must see! Worldwide death statistics, including Cov-19 Deaths

Worldometers.info has the statistics for deaths around the world if you want to check the website out. It is deemed highly accurate by the left-wing fact-checkers like Media Bias Fact Check. Rush Limbaugh read these startling statistics on his show today.

Worldwide Deaths from January 1st through Mar 25th, 2020

Coronavirus, 21,000 deaths and counting

Seasonal flu, 113,000

Malaria, 228,000 deaths

Suicide, 249,000

Traffic fatalities, 313,000+

HIV AIDS, 391,000 deaths

Alcohol-related deaths, 581,000

Smoking-related deaths, 1,162,000

Cancer, 1,909,000

Starvation, 2,882,000

Abortion deaths 9,900,000

When Rush presented this today, he didn’t make a judgment about it so I won’t either. You decide how this weighs against damaging or destroying our economy and our way of life.

I do want to add this clip which presents the economic side from a conservative viewpoint: