Must Watch Tucker TV? Barack’s Gay Lover?

Caveat: The man in the clip who claims to have had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 while doing lines of coke is Larry Sinclair who has a criminal history for fraud and forgery and allegedly had made spurious claims before. This was reported in 2008.

Tucker release a two-minute teaser of his upcoming interview.

TUCKER CARLSON: …sounds like you’re looking to party .

LARRY SINCLAIR: Yes, pulled up to a bar outside and there’s this guy that’s introduced to me as Barack Obama .I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke. I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he’s got a little pipe and he’s smoking. So, I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh see where it was going, and it went in the direction I had intended it to go.

Sinclair said he had sex with Barack Obama twice, and he didn’t know who he was. Carlson asked him if Obama was just transactional or he’s bisexual or like what?

LARRY SINCLAIR: … it definitely wasn’t Barack’s first time, and I would almost be willing the betcha it wasn’t his long…

TUCKER CARLSON: The guys running for president and credible information comes out that he’s smoking crack and having sex with dudes, that seems like a story.

LARRY SINCLAIR: Well, it would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth.”

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

Barack once told his girlfriend that he fantasized about having sex with men every day.

