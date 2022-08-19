Mutilation of Children Offered Without Much Comment

The Justice Department is deeply concerned about Boston Children’s Hospital getting threats but didn’t say a word when pro-life clinics were firebombed. The alleged threats on Boston Children’s Hospital center around their surgeries on young people (age in question). They remove wombs, penises, and breasts for young people – age 15 or 18, depending on the report you read – over their gender dysphoria.

This is child mutilation for ideology, not science.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the Justice Department has not made a statement like this about the dozens of *actual attacks* on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers over the past couple months https://t.co/Df7g3l3KLs pic.twitter.com/oR6vT6NtJG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 18, 2022



Is there anything normal about stopping the process of puberty in pre-teens? Anything?

They just made the video private on YouTube. I was helping them amplify their message! Why would they delete https://t.co/dqhyR9EEgA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 19, 2022

Perfectly normal

Boston Children’s Hospital is promoting a program called HOTT, in which adults teach minors how to “tuck” a penis with medical tape so it looks like a vagina. “After you have been on hormones for a while, things will shrink and become more comfortable.”https://t.co/frobGaLx1k pic.twitter.com/rvWUX7PGce — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2022

