Mutilation of Children Offered Without Much Comment

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

The Justice Department is deeply concerned about Boston Children’s Hospital getting threats but didn’t say a word when pro-life clinics were firebombed. The alleged threats on Boston Children’s Hospital center around their surgeries on young people (age in question). They remove wombs, penises, and breasts for young people – age 15 or 18, depending on the report you read – over their gender dysphoria.

This is child mutilation for ideology, not science.


Is there anything normal about stopping the process of puberty in pre-teens? Anything?

Perfectly normal


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments