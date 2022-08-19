House Oversight Chairs Send Threatening Letters to Social Media CEOs

Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on the partisan Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, sent letters to social media companies Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram, and Gab, requesting information on how these companies are responding to a spike in online threats against law enforcement officers since the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a court-authorized search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club last week.

“We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican Members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats on social media that have already led to at least one death and pose a danger to law enforcement officers across the United States. We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your company’s platforms,” wrote the Chairs.

According to the letter, following the August 8, 2022, FBI search at the Mar-a-Lago Club, former President Trump and Republicans in Congress made multiple statements attacking law enforcement, including calls to “destroy” and “defund” the FBI.

In the letter, they attack Kevin McCarthy for saying the DOJ was weaponized and Steve Scalise for saying agents have gone “rogue.”

They complain that members of Congress said we must “destroy” the FBI, “Lock ’em up,” and “Defund the Corrupt FBI.” They don’t tell us who said what or in what context. Then they used Mike Pence’s comments to bolster their “case.” He told Republicans to stop criticizing the FBI.

“…these attacks on the FBI must stop,” the coward Pence said.

This rhetoric pales in comparison to the awful things Democrats have said about Republicans for the past 15 years.

The letter concludes by claiming they strongly support the First Amendment.

The FBI is corrupt-to-the-core in the DC swamp, where power is concentrated. Agents in the field who do their jobs are to be commended, but the agency is weaponized, and it needs to be broken up. All overly-large agencies need to be broken up. It is rogue.

We don’t want anyone hurt, or agents shot up. There are very few people who would do that unless they are in Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

These letters are the worst partisan attack yet on free speech. They are attempting to turn the table on Republicans who are the victims.

Mind you, no one cares that the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter want to defund and destroy the police who don’t deserve the kind of attacks they get.

The goal of this According to the letter, following the August 8, 2022, FBI search at the Mar-a-Lago Club, former President Trump and Republicans in Congress made multiple statements attacking law enforcement seems to be an attempt to bolster the ‘Republicans are domestic terrorists’ narrative.

Click here to read the letter to Meta.

Click here to read the letter to Twitter.

Click here to read the letter to TikTok.

Click here to read the letter to Truth Social.

Click here to read the letter to Rumble.

Click here to read the letter to Gettr.

Click here to read the letter to Telegram.

Click here to read the letter to Gab.

This is the letter to Gab. It’s absolutely awful. We thought you might not want to click on the letters:

2022-08-19.CBM SFL to Torba-Gab Re Social Media Threats

