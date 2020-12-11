OPINION

My fellow American Patriots,

I have had some time to digest the responses that I have received from my previous letter, We The People. I hope it affected you in two ways; personally and intellectually. If it did, share it with others. I call this letter Democratic Socialism.

I am still amazed that every liberal believes in the ignorance of the democratic (progressive) socialist thesis. Yet, they continue to force the progressive agenda and their will on mankind, still believing it is their duty and destiny to tell others how to live.

I summoned and called out (laid blame on) We The People, in my first letter. The patriots who believe in Providence, America first, and The Constitution. Those individuals that actually want Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Without interference from others. Exactly as our Founding Fathers believed, who risked their lives to achieve it.

The only ones who were fearful of my letter support the Democratic (progressive) Socialist thesis. They did not address nor have concerns with the lies, cheating and stealing outlined in my letter; they only wanted to know my intentions towards them. Was I going to harm them and their family because they voted for Joe Biden?

See? They are not interested in the rule of law, inalienable rights of man like voting for whom you wish to represent you. No, they wanted to know when and how they will be held accountable for perpetuating a thesis that is detrimental to mankind. And they know it.

So, I have to ask, again –

Which is more fair to mankind (an individual) – Democratic (progressive) Socialism or the U.S. Constitution?

As defined by Webster’s Dictionary:

Democratic Socialism is a political ideology that advocates political democracy alongside social ownership of the means of production, often with an emphasis on democratic management of enterprises within a socialist economic system.

Democracy – control of an organization by the majority of its members

Socialism – a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.

a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism .



The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the United States. Empowered with the sovereign authority of the people by the framers and the consent of the legislatures of the states, it is the source of all government powers, and also provides important limitations on the government that protect the fundamental rights of United States citizens.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” — Preamble to the Constitution

The Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments of the Constitution):

The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise. It protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The Second Amendment gives citizens the right to bear arms.

The Third Amendment prohibits the government from quartering troops in private homes, a major grievance during the American Revolution

The Fourth Amendment protects citizens from unreasonable search and seizure. The government may not conduct any searches without a warrant, and such warrants must be issued by a judge and based on probable cause.

The Fifth Amendment provides that citizens not be subject to criminal prosecution and punishment without due process. Citizens may not be tried on the same set of facts twice, and are protected from self-incrimination (the right to remain silent). The amendment also establishes the power of eminent domain, ensuring that private property is not seized for public use without just compensation.

The Sixth Amendment assures the right to a speedy trial by a jury of one’s peers, to be informed of the crimes with which they are charged, and to confront the witnesses brought by the government. The amendment also provides the accused the right to compel testimony from witnesses, and to legal representation.

The Seventh Amendment provides that civil cases also be tried by jury.

The Eighth Amendment prohibits excessive bail, excessive fines, and cruel and unusual punishments.

The Ninth Amendment states that the list of rights enumerated in the Constitution is not exhaustive, and that the people retain all rights not enumerated.

The Tenth Amendment assigns all powers not delegated to the United States, or prohibited to the states, to either the states or to the people.

How hard is it to understand that your inalienable, individual rights are more important than any group, party, organization, government or entity can decide for you? Do you think our Founding Fathers thought of these amendments out of the blue? No they did not. They actually suffered these abuses from the King of England and the ruling Monarchy.

According to the Constitution, you have the freedom to do anything you want as long as it doesn’t infringe upon or harm any other individual and their inalienable rights. We The People have allowed the federal/state government and their agencies (now business) to continually abuse our rights and it gets worse every year. With impunity (exemption or freedom from punishment, harm, or loss).

Giving and/or exchanging something of value to your fellow man is a mutual transaction. The exchange is charitable if it is given when one is in need. But you volunteered for the exchange, and you feel good about it. Because you controlled yourself. You were not controlled.

Taking something of value from an individual without their consent, is theft. It does not matter what the value is. It does not make you feel good. It creates bad feelings, even fear, against your fellow man. You had no control. Someone else had control over you. That is slavery.

If you would just look into the subject itself, you would see that it has failed in every way possible for the improvement of mankind. History has proven time and again that this political ideology and economic theory has not been kind to man. Yet the ignorance of the liberal refuses to believe that the lies, cheating and theft of their liberties begins with them.

Every time a bill or law is passed, it infringes on an individual’s rights. We The People have allowed this abuse to become commonplace. So, We The People are to blame.

So, how do we stop a political ideology and economic theory that is controlled by a majority that wants equality of outcome without the equality of opportunity for an individual?

We The People are the true power of the Constitution. You need to know and understand this.

We The People need to impeach all of our elected representatives in both our State and Federal governments. Elect citizens of moral character and hold them personally and legally accountable for the laws they introduce. No corporate or special interest funding. All laws must be limited and simple enough for citizens to understand.

We The People must eliminate corporate funding in the electoral process. Limit strict individual funding amounts. Require verified Real ID for citizens to vote with signature, photo and thumbprint on paper ballots. Hand count and make poll workers personally and legally accountable for their work.

We The People must add the Levin Amendments to the Constitution Establish Term Limits for Members of Congress Restore the Senate Eliminate the 16th and 17th amendments Establish Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Limit Federal Spending Limit Federal Taxing I recommend 7.5% Federal and 10% State tax maximums Limit the Federal Bureaucracy Promote Free Enterprise Protect Private Property Grant States Authority to Amend Constitution Grant the States Authority to Check Congress Mark Levin, Liberty Amendments



We The People must ensure that every one of our schools teach a Classical Liberal Arts education, receiving instruction in the principles or moral character and civic virtue, independent from government funding. No exceptions. Our uneducated and wrongly educated populace is the reason for our current societal ills. Our current education system is not compatible with the fundamentals of the Constitution and free people. I would recommend the following: Charter School Initiative, Hillsdale College Hillsdale. edu

We The People need to actually hold people accountable for not upholding the rule of law as determined by the Constitution. In every industry of life. If you do not follow the rule of law based on the Constitution and the inalienable rights of man, you will not do business. If everyone is not held to the same standard, societal breakdown begins under the umbrella of identity politics and victimization. Where we are today as a society confirms this statement. Watch any news channel and see it for yourself.

We The People need to control our borders. Almost every immigrant before the 1960’s wanted to integrate and assimilate into the American thesis, willingly, and was expected to do so. This needs to be the standard again. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. No exceptions. Any immigrant not willing to do so, gets deported. Any legal immigrant that gets a felony conviction loses their U.S. citizenship and gets deported. Any natural born citizen denouncing the Constitution or unwilling to acknowledge it as the “law of the land,” will get their choice of Socialist/Muslim country and given a free, one way ticket, losing their American citizenship.

We The People need to support and defend our nation and those patriotic individuals who defend her with military service. Serve five years honorably Receive free lifetime education Serve twenty-five years honorably Receive lifetime salary at your rank tax-free Receive free lifetime healthcare Receive free lifetime education



We The People need to eliminate the Federal Reserve. A private entity controlled by the banks that enslave our citizens. It was designed and established to control the medium of exchange, hence control the population. History has proven time and again that sound money, the Gold Standard, is a stable store of value and helps mankind flourish under a true, free market standard.



I believe those who do not believe in Providence, America first, and The Constitution are traitors and an enemy to free people. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness cannot happen without every individual accepting responsibility for the inalienable rights of not only themselves, but for their fellow man. Our history as a Republic, even with her imperfections, have allowed individuals to achieve things only imagined by the individual themselves.

There is not enough time to revamp our State and Federal government representatives through the voting process. The democrats have already subverted the voting process. There is not enough time to rely on the courts or the activist judges to restore our rights. The politicians have given themselves and our judges impunity.

There is no peaceful solution at this point. The rules/laws enacted and enforced are against us. On every avenue we try to pursue peacefully. We The People already know it and we still are hopeful for a peaceful solution. There isn’t one. The Democratic Progressive Socialists have waged war on the population for over 150 years and now have us cornered into their box. BLM/Antifa are their brown shirts. What did they get? Impunity.

Our elected Legislature, Judicial Courts, Department of Justice and Intelligence Services broke every law imaginable and were direct traitors to our Constitution in setting up General Michael Flynn and President Trump. Treason from inside our house. What did they get? Impunity.

There is no escaping this destiny without a fight. Full acceptance to the democratic (progressive) socialist thesis or be crushed in every way imaginable. The election fraud alone proves this statement. History, if you would study, warns of the result.

So, the actual question becomes, “When, are We The People, going to actually hold our Nation’s traitors accountable under the rule of law under the Constitution – THE law of the land?”

As previously stated, “only those that agree with the democratic (progressive) socialist thesis are scared.” Which tells me they are all scared of this truth and what WE The People can do. If We The People stand together, as a true militia of the people, as intended by our Founding Fathers and demand the rule of law under the Constitution, no one will dare betray us again. Then our true enemy will not be ourselves.

Then we can have our freedom as designed once more.

God Bless America.

