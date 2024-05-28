My Memorial Day Note to a Vietnam Vet Gets a Humbling, Uplifting Response

Just before Memorial Day, I sent an email to an old friend of mine, “Thank you for your service.” He served in Vietnam and shared a point on patrol.

Sadly, like so many other vets who returned during that time, my buddy wasn’t shown the proper appreciation for his sacrifices. Nonetheless, he finished his service by being part of the solemn “Folded Flag Ceremony.”

His response to my note was, “Thank you. I served proudly for this great country.”

We’re blessed as a nation that he, along with millions of other patriots, have done the same.

