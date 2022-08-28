‘My Son Hunter’ Movie Set to Drop September 7

By Mark Schwendau

A new movie staged as a fictional documentary will be coming out two months before the midterm election of November which will probably add more gasoline to the coming Red Wave fire. ‘My Son Hunter’ stars the anti-woke British actor Laurence Fox as then former Vice President Joe Biden’s drug-addicted son. The trailer features a scene showing Vice President Joe Biden, played by actor John James, kissing the neck of an assigned female Secret Service agent.

The somewhat fictional movie and somewhat factual movie is, apparently, scripted based on information collected by word-of-mouth as well as leaked information from Hunter Biden’s lost laptop itself. The narrative of the movie is told through the optics of a fictional female Secret Service agent who serves as narrator played by Gina Carano.

The political ramifications of the story in front of the lens of the camera are riveting but there is also a backstory about the making of this film that is equally intriguing. The movie is funded and produced by The Untold Stories Foundation. And, for the first time ever, distributed and marketed by the Breitbart News Network. Also, two of the main character stars of this movie, Fox and Carano, are deemed so-called “canceled” actors of the “cancel culture”, but more on that in a moment.

Apparently, news of the making of this movie got the Biden crime family so upset, during the filming of this movie in Serbia a lawyer for Hunter Biden infiltrated the movie set and spied on filming while posing as a documentary filmmaker himself! The DailyMail.com exclusively reported in May attorney Kevin Morris, a Hollywood attorney and producer, flew on a private jet to Serbia to infiltrate and spy on the movie set of “My Son Hunter”. Morris has worked with, among others, the South Park creators and comedian Chris Rock. The filmmakers were not happy about Morris visiting their set on the sly as they made mention in a recent press release which came out with the first short movie teaser earlier in August.

“THIS is the story that the mainstream media and big tech hid from the American people. It’s also the film that had Hunter Biden’s attorney so nervous, he infiltrated the set during filming, posing as a documentarian.”

The movie filming was mostly shot on location in Serbia over a period of 4 weeks during 2021.

Getting back to our recovered stars from the cancel culture:

Gina Carano played Cara Dune on the first and second seasons of Star Wars series the Mandalorian but was removed from the Disney+ series following a series of controversial social media posts made. She had mocked the use of face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic and discussed claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election. Some of the cancel culture attacked her as a racist for her lack of public support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Similarly British actor Laurence Fox frequently and openly criticized the British government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and encouraged disobedience of the government’s social distancing rules and other public health restrictions. Fox said that he has been “cancelled” over his use of the All Lives Matter counter-slogan in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The movie teaser credits roll as, “An Unreported Story Society Production” as well as it being “A Robert Davi Film”. In the opening line of the docudrama the female Secret Service agent played by Carano says, “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.” The movie “My Son Hunter” was directed by Bond villain (“License to Kill” 1989) Robert Davi and comes from Irish filmmakers and married couple Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney.

The teaser clips show actor John James sniffing a woman’s hair as a depiction of Joe Biden engaging in his typical inappropriate behavior with young women and children. Another clip shows someone pulling a gun on Fox playing Hunter Biden. Many of the movie scenes are believed to written around images found on Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” which featured extensive engagement illegal drug use as well as images and videos of pornography of Hunter with a variety of different women.

“This slick looking film is not a documentary but it may as well be,” a press release says that came out with the film teaser, adding the storyline is “built upon the unbelievable details of Hunter Biden’s personal life and corrupt business dealings.” The teaser prompts viewers to “witness the sensational, bombshell, unbelievable, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story.”

Another line from the movie press release states:

“’My Son Hunter’ puts the lens squarely on Hunter, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the din of the parties and the outbursts……somewhere lies the truth.”

Larry Solov is an American attorney and the co-founder and CEO of Breitbart News. Solov said, “Breitbart has always believed freedom flourishes with more voices, not less. As we begin distributing films, that belief will be a guiding light.”

Solov goes on, “In 2020, Big Tech colluded with the mainstream media to bury one of the biggest political scandals to protect their chosen presidential candidate. It was unprecedented and outrageous. ‘My Son Hunter’ is a film they never wanted you to see, which is precisely why Americans must.”

The filmmakers say they were on a mission to tell the story of Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Ukraine and China. They wanted to tackle the issue since ‘mainstream media and big tech’ suppressed or refused to tell the story back in the election year of 2020 after the FBI was given Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” in 2019 and then dismissed it as “Russian Disinformation” in the summer of 2020.

Satirical warnings include the film claims to cover; “cronyism, money laundering, more sex, a Laptop from Hell, Chinese spies, Ukrainian ‘Businessmen’, the CPP (Chinese Communist Party), the Selling Out of America, the ‘Big Guy’, Corn Pop, More Sex, Additional Drugs, and…Family.”

Apparently there is a lot of sex and drugs involved in the life of Hunter Biden!

The filmmakers claim the film is coming at a perfect time “with midterm elections around the corner, select committee investigations and FBI Raids on the home of a former President (Trump).” Indeed they could not be more correct given the revelation this past week of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who made the charge the FBI told him to cancel references to the Hunter Biden Laptop story as misinformation to taint the election.

Appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Zuckerberg said, “We just kind of thought: Hey, look, if the FBI, which I still view is a legitimate institution in this country, it’s a very professional law enforcement — they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously.”

Zuckerberg responded by having his Facebook “fact checkers” limit sharing of The Washington Post’s October 2020 scoop about the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop allegedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never retrieved.

Rogan asked Zuckerberg if the FBI “specifically” said Facebook should “be on guard about that story,” the tech titan said he couldn’t recall.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

