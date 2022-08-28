NM Man Tried to Set Up an ISIS Training Camp to Support ISIS in the US

Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, a New Mexico man, tried to open an ISIS training site in the United States. This was inevitable thanks to our open borders and our sanctuary nation. Biden is inviting terrorists and criminals into our country. No one is vetted.

Abdullah planned to provide training “for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad.”

The press release reads:

A New Mexico man was arrested today for allegedly attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), and attempting to obstruct, influence, and impede at least one official proceeding.

A federal grand jury indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, on Aug. 23. Wilson will remain in custody pending an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to the indictment and other court records, from Jan. 23, 2020, to Nov. 20, 2021, Wilson allegedly attempted to provide material support and resources to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. Wilson allegedly attempted to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad.

ISIS has been working with Mexican cartels for years. Judicial Watch’s chief investigator said there are ISIS camps near El Paso, just over the open border.

