Mystery Flu Makes Nearly Half the Students in Schools Ill

Dr. Panda said there’s a mystery flu with respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that is making nearly half of the students in several schools ill. Some have ended up in the hospital.

Almost half of a Virginia high school, Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton, and Patrick Henry High in San Diego. D.C. and Texas also had incidents.

They don’t know the cause.

Dr. John Bradley, the medical director of infectious disease at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego said:

“The hospital has seen more emergency room visits because of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It is not a new virus but causing more disease.”

Don’t tell the CDC about the mystery flu or they’ll have us all in masks and giving us vaccines that don’t work. Gain of function, perhaps?

Another high school taken out with the mystery flu in Virginia. https://t.co/BWpt5T8RJe — Dr. Panda (@DrPandaMD_) October 23, 2022

