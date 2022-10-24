Transgender Strips Naked on Live TV and Plays Piano with Genitals

A transgender comedian named Jordan Gray appeared on BBC’s Channel 4 on Friday night. He has female breasts, wears heavy makeup and hair like a woman but still has a penis.

After stripping naked, she/he played the piano with his – her penis. I didn’t think it appropriate to post, but you can click the link to view. No, it wasn’t the Ukrainian President.

The biggest problem is this was on their Channel 4 on Friday when children could be watching.

The song Jordan Gray sang was filled with expletives.

The audience cheered and laughed.

Sorry, but this is perverse, people. Blurring the lines between male and female to erase gender is the way we see some demons depicted. Children should not be exposed to this and they should have cut the feed.

One commenter said, What’s with the constant sex and nudity with transgenders?

A lot sport these Satanic images. That’s really sick. How does this help their cause?

Blurring the lines between male and female, just as demons do. pic.twitter.com/LOsNHbolqo — Ninja Squirtle (@ninjasquirtle11) October 23, 2022

Related