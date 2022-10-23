Despicable Liz Cheney Runs a Circus Panel, Then Makes This Galling Comment

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday the panel will not allow former President Trump to turn his testimony before the panel “into a circus.”

He’s not going to turn this into a circus,” Cheney told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when he asked if Trump’s testimony would become a “television spectacle.”

“This isn’t going to be his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and the food fight that that became,” Cheney continued. “This is a far too serious set of issues, and we’ve made clear exactly what his obligations are. And we are proceeding with that set out.”

Cheney made the comments after The New York Times reported that Trump has told aides he favors testifying as long as he gets to do so live.

In other words, Cheney wants to do it in secret, cherry pick his comments, and control the public narrative.

The Jan. 6 panel is the circus.

A Soviet panel with no due process. It is completely unAmerican. Most of the people on the panel have radical left ties.

Cheney is a crazy shrew.

