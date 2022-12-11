Rebel News Pulls a Project Veritas on the 2022 Global Health Summit!

By Mark Schwendau

Another alternative news source that goes by the name Rebel News seemingly took a page from America’s alternative news source Project Veritas recently when they sent journalist Alexandra Lavoie undercover to do an exclusive of the 2022 Global Health Summit. Journalist Lavoie conducted several revealing and shocking interviews on a hidden camera.

Rebel News is based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but covers news all over the world. Rebel News was founded in February 2015 by CEO and owner Ezra Levant. His simple motto statement is, “At Rebel News, we tell the other side of the story.”

Rebel News traveled to Germany to cover all aspects of the 2022 Global Health Summit, noting that this is the first year that there is a newfound partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Health Summit (WHS). About 300 speakers came to present, with about 3,000 other participants in attendance. People from all over the world came to Berlin to hear what the elite and the oligarchs had to say about people’s health.

While the summit was held October 16-18 of this year, Rebel News just posted their video of their findings yesterday:

“EXCLUSIVE: Undercover at the World Health Summit”

The video opens with the Director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, stating, “The claim by some that this accord is an infringement of national sovereignty is quite simply wrong.”

After that, one of the first soundbites Lavoie reveals is an elite at the conference admitting, “In the heat of the pandemic, most of the decisions were not based on science as I said. They were just reactionary. Anything that would help.”

She then asks another summit participant, “Lots of people say that hydroxychloroquine is actually efficient in treating COVID-19. Is it true?”

Her unwitting interviewee responds, “Hey, you know, in the initial instances, there were some physicians promoting it because they had evidence that it worked for them. But I know that in the politics of clinical trials, they said it didn’t pass the clinical trials, so scientifically, we can’t say that it worked.”

Rebel News journalist Lavoie went on to find many key people in the Covid-19 pandemic decision-making process, but none of them wanted to address the harmful effects and consequences of strongly recommending global containment (lockdowns). She found none of the speakers wanted to talk about informed consent and medical ethics in the scientific and medical fields. She noted many of the topics discussed were primarily a mix of science and politics.

Rebel News found the heart of these hypocritical protocols to be more about politics than science and medicine. They found their way of leading and working often was inconsistent with their way of thinking as the different professionals they are.

Probably, one of the highlights of Lavoie’s hidden interviews is when those she talked to could not defend the reasons why it was so urgent to create new Covid-19 vaccines instead of taking proven drugs already on the market. Those time-proven drugs being used by some doctors around the world include:

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Lopinavir and ritonavir

Nafamostat and camostat

Famotidine

Umifenovir

Nitazoxanide

Ivermectin

Corticosteroids

Tocilizumab and sarilumab

Bevacizumab

Fluvoxamine

Conclusion:

What is most interesting is how the Fauci Protocol has been falling apart in 2022. Most all the Covid-19 vaccines he pushed in the United States are now being proven neither safe nor effective. He knew this, and yet what did he do? He demanded more and more “boosters.”

And the bottom line, in the interest of honesty, these vaccines are not really vaccines at all according to the traditional definition of what constitutes a vaccine.

On top of that, the new hospital treatment drug released during the pandemic, Remdesivir, got off to a rocky start, and things have only gotten worse for this new drug.

“The ‘very, very bad look’ of remdesivir, the first FDA-approved COVID-19 drug: The Food and Drug Administration held no advisory meeting on antiviral, and the European Union signed a contract without knowing of failed trial.”

You can watch the summit session presentations for yourself and make up your own mind as to what the real agenda is on this link.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

