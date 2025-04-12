NY AG’s Primary Residence Is in Virginia? Did She Commit Real Estate Fraud?

Weeks before the Trump fraud trial for allegedly overvaluing his properties, Letitia James declared in legal filings her intent to make one of her four Virginia homes her principal residence.

“I HEREBY DECLARE that I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence.”

Those words appear in a Specific Power of Attorney, signed by James and filed in Norfolk on August 17, 2023, authorizing her relative Shamice Thompson-Hairston to act on her behalf in a transaction that included the declaration.

Importantly, this is not an isolated incident—discrepancies in James’s mortgage filings appear to follow a longer-term pattern, raising broader questions about disclosure consistency.

If James never intended to make the Norfolk property her principal residence despite signing a document explicitly stating that intention, the declaration may constitute misrepresentation under federal fraud statutes.

Oh No, She Has to Resign

This isn’t simply a matter of having multiple homes. New York Public Officers Law § 3(1) is unambiguous: “No person shall be capable of holding a civil office who shall not… have resided in this state” for the required period. The State Constitution Article XIII, Section 13(a) specifically requires the Attorney General to be “a resident of the state for five years immediately preceding election.”

Furthermore, Public Officers Law § 30(1)(d) mandates that an office becomes vacant when the officeholder ceases “to be an inhabitant of the state.”

James also never declared two of her four properties in Virginia.

White Collar Fraud staff are investigating her. They say she has a repeated pattern of paperwork that benefits the filer but doesn’t match the facts. This pattern stretches across multiple properties, unfolds over more than four decades, and cuts through a wide range of government filings—from building violations to mortgage applications to sworn financial disclosures. It’s a timeline of discrepancies that would trigger serious consequences for any ordinary property owner.

You can’t make this stuff up.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says in her financial disclosures that she owns two homes in Virginia. I have just learned that she has two additional homes in Virginia which are not publicly disclosed as required by law and the mortgage on both of them says they are… pic.twitter.com/QaeII8v4QD — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 11, 2025

BUSTED: NY Attorney General Letitia James Declares Virginia Home Her ‘Principal Residence which means she is legally ineligible to be Attorney General of New York OR if she did not move to Virginia.,she lied to obtain the mortgage. https://t.co/FlQsNEVPRl pic.twitter.com/QF1h9LpKRm — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 10, 2025

