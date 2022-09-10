NAACP Chief Calls Insults That Never Happened “Verbal Violence”

NAACP’s Cornell Brooks thinks hurting someone’s feelings is violence. It’s now called “verbal violence.” These crazy Democrats want to destroy the 1st Amendment.

He’s trying to Nifong BYU. In addition, the whole thing was a hoax.

Guessing he won’t be apologizing for this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2022

Former NY Magazine writer wrote on Twitter, “As I wrote, the initial New York Times reporting on this, which made effectively no effort to independently confirm any details, painted a terrifying scene in which the BYU gym was teetering on the verge of a violent race riot. None of this happened! Bad, irresponsible journalism.

Brigham Young University said its investigation found no evidence to back up the claim that fans yelled racial slurs at players last month during a women’s volleyball game, disputing an allegation that landed the prominent Utah college at the center of a national uproar.

Duke player Rachel Richardson, who is Black, said she heard racial epithets as she served in front of the student cheering section during the Aug. 26 game at Smith Fieldhouse, but BYU said Friday that interviews with more than 50 attendees and reviews of audio and video footage failed to turn up any such behavior.

“From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event,” said the BYU statement. “As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

The university also said it had lifted the ban on a spectator accused of using racial slurs.

“We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused,” said the statement.

In an Aug. 28 tweet, Rachel Richardson said that she and her teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” and that the “slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”

It was a hoax! Maybe Rachel Richardson was just hearing things. She’s probably a pot stirrer.

Related