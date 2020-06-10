Nadler, MIA in his Own Looted NYC District, Emerges From the D.C. Swamp

Democrat Congressman Jerrold Nadler held hearings centered on the death of George Floyd. Jerry heard heartfelt testimony from two witnesses profoundly affected by the violent death of a loved one.

First Mr. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, spoke passionately of his loss. Later, Angela Underwood Jacobs recalled the murder of her brother David Underwood. He was a federal protective officer, who, during the riots, was shot and killed while guarding the Ronald Dellums building in Oakland, California. Both testimonies are worth listening to.

Meanwhile, if you were wondering where Nadler has been over the last few tumultuous weeks you’d be in good company. Given the recent mayhem in his CD, and Jerry’s position as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, his constituents in Manhattan and Brooklyn might want to know.

Jerrold’s Brooklyn office is just a few minutes from some of the most dangerous rioting, which included the tossing of Molotov Cocktails into police cars. Nadler’s lower Manhattan location is literally within walking distance of some of the worst and most destructive looting in the city.

Yet we can’t find a record of C.D. 10 Representative Jerrold Nadler making an appearance at any of the many burned and broken businesses in his neighborhood.

On Monday however, there was a very public sighting of the 15 term congressman. Mr. Nadler could be seen emerging from the D.C. swamp. Alas, after 30 years, even with the current crises at home, it’s the place Jerry’s most comfy.