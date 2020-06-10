Seattle terrorists issue insane demands, they’re armed, & extorting businesses

As we reported yesterday and this morning, Antifa seized a police precinct and a six-eight block area in Seattle Capitol Hill. Black Lives Matter is also involved and took over the City Hall with Antifa. Thousands are moving in to the Antifa ‘cop free zone.’

The Mayor, Jenny Durkan, ordered the police to abandon the precinct. She sent porta potties in to these domestic terrorists. She is so weak.

THE DEMANDS

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the Antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

Holy shit, #SeattleAutonomousZone just issued a list of demands. And they’re both radical and realistic at the same time. Most of these, the city and state could just…decide to do, if they wanted. https://t.co/3C54B7EHi2 — Olly (@OneiricCanid) June 10, 2020

“We demand that the City Council and the Mayor, whoever that may be, implement these policy changes for the cultural and historic advancement of the City of Seattle, and to ease the struggles of its people,” they wrote.

The demands include defunding and abolishing the police, the abolition of youth jails, reparations, the retrial of all people of color in prison for a violent crime, decriminalize protests (riots), decentralized elections, free college, and various educational demands reflecting their far-left views such as re-education of teachers and political leaders. Read the demands on this link.

MINI SOVIET UNION

According to citizen reporter Andy Ngo, “They bar media from entering and screen people coming in. They are walking around fully armed. Talking about making their own currency and making their own flag.”

“The antifa #CapitalHillAutonomousZone in Seattle has a subreddit set up. They are posting about making homemade chemical weapons, maintaining supply lines, & how to use those armed with guns to push police back,” Ngo said.

Reportedly, Antifa is also extorting local businesses.

They are planning to take over more Seattle neighborhoods.

To recap, in Seattle they: – Kicked out capitalist overlords

– Established communism

– Had a foot shortage

– Ousted their leader

– Established a ruthless warlord to solve conflicts It’s like the Soviet Union on meth! https://t.co/AYR5x0r3iT — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) June 10, 2020