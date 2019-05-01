Nadler Threatens to Arrest Trump Officials, Fine Them $20K a Day

Far-left, fascistic Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, says President Trump can’t just ignore Congressional subpoenas as he says he will.

Apparently, only Democrats are allowed to ignore subpoenas. They did it often enough under the prior administration.

Nadler calls it “a fundamental bid to take power away from Congress and give it to the president – to make the president much more of a monarch.”

The President says the subpoenas are unconstitutional. They got their thorough investigation and now, enough is enough.

“We cannot allow that,” Nadler continued. “Any president, any administration must be held accountable and Congress must be able to do its job.”

Congress has subpoenaed Trump’s tax returns, as well as documents dealing with the Mueller report.

The administration calls the requests unconstitutional.

Nadler says he will send the Sergeant at Arms to arrest the officials and fine them $20,000 a day.

“Someone is in contempt of Congress, you send the Sergeant at Arms and you arrest them. Alternatively you fine him $20,000 a day, whatever,” Nadler said. “We could do this.”

THE WHITE HOUSE RESPONDED

Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler needs to “calm down” and stop threatening current and former administration officials with massive fines and jail time.

“Are we now actually going to do that?” she said of Nadler’s threat before the president’s Tuesday meeting with lawmakers. “With Chuck and Nancy coming over to discuss infrastructure? Are we now dangling arrests of innocent citizens for not complying with subpoenas? I think Congress needs to calm down a little bit on this.”

Attorney General William Barr is debating whether to appear before the House committee on Thursday, a day after he testifies in the U.S Senate.

Conway could not say whether Barr would comply. The counselor to the president said the decision lies with Barr.

“We’ll leave that to him. He’s certainly testifying in the Senate, so it’s not like he’s afraid to answer questions under oath,” she said.

The Democrats want to hire people to interview him even though they are all experienced interviewers and most are attorneys themselves.

A DOJ source who spoke to DailyMail.com did not have an update on Barr’s plans either but stressed that Members of Congress should be to get the job done without the assistance of their underlings.

Jim Jordan wants him to skip the meeting if the terms aren’t changed.

Jim Jordan urges Barr to skip House Judiciary hearing if terms aren’t changed https://t.co/BfR4IBHEWF — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 1, 2019