Nadler’s enraged over DOJ dropping Flynn case so he’s going after AG Barr next

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, one of the Democrat attack dogs, is infuriated that the Michael Flynn case was dropped.

That’s rich considering the Flynn case was a fiasco. He was innocent and they investigated him with no basis according to the Department of Justice.

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

The Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended dropping the case to Attorney General William Barr last week and formalized the recommendation in a document this week.

JERRY SAYS IT’S OUTRAGEOUS

Yet, for Jerry, it’s “outrageous.”

Jerry keeps saying Flynn “pleaded guilty” and that’s all that matters. However, the only reason he pleaded guilty was to protect his son. He also ran out of money.

The crazy Chair of the House Judiciary Committee thinks the evidence against the General was “overwhelming.” Of course, it wasn’t.

The DOJ and the FBI were politicized pre-Barr and that’s why then-NSA Flynn was framed.

We think Jerry should be charged with something, we’ll just make up the crime and spend a few years fishing for a crime. What do you think?

“The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation,” the far-left New York Democrat added.

He thinks the best defense is a good offense.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers! 2/2 https://t.co/OywQR41khM — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 7, 2020

JERRY’S PLANNING TO PROBE THE AG NEXT — ANOTHER COUP ATTEMPT

He’s going to go after Attorney General Bill Barr but he’s a few dozen IQ points short of the AG and he won’t get anywhere. These crooks never stop.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers!” he concluded. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers! 2/2 https://t.co/OywQR41khM — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 7, 2020

COMEY IS STILL OUTRAGEOUS

Pompous ass Comey had the gall to say the DOJ “lost its way.” After all we have learned, he actually has the nerve to say that. Stunning!

Then we have Higher Loyalty James Comey claiming the DOJ “lost its way.” Really, he did. This guy basically admitted he set up the General. He sent agents over four days after then-NSA Flynn and pretended they were there to chat. Comey is a dirtbag. So is Jerry. The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you. The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) May 7, 2020