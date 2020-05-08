Illinois’ tyrannical gov says it could take a year before churches can open

Far-far-left Governor Pritzker is under fire and being served with lawsuits for continuing the stay-at-home orders to churches. A judge found the stay-at-home mandate meets the minimal requirements of the Constitution.

Really?

In any case, Pritzker, a Soros ally, says the order to keep churches closed might last a year.

A year!

It could be more than a year before churches are allowed to resume their in-person gatherings, according to Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, The Washington Examiner reported.

He has a five-phase plan with ‘guidance’ [under force] to schools, businesses, churches, and other religious centers.

Gatherings of up to ten don’t even come in until phase three, and gatherings of 50 hit in phase five.

Plenty of churches have more than 50 people and they are not even in the configuration.

Pritzker confirmed that it could take more than a year for churches to open.

“You know, that in phase three, there can be gatherings, church gatherings, of 10 or fewer. In phase four, 50 or fewer. So that’s the guidance that’s been given to me,” Pritzker said. “I’m not the one providing that guidance. It really is what the scientists and epidemiologists are recommending.”

Some are recommending it, not all. Is it just churches? They can’t be singled out.

Religion is essential and they can wear masks and keep distancing. This appears to be an unacceptable rule, and very arbitrary.