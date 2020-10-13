Nancy has another Marie Antoinette moment as Wolf blasts her

Wolf Blitzer dared ask Speaker Pelosi twice why she won’t accept the $1.8 trillion package Republicans have offered “because people need the money now.”

The woman worth $120 million dollars, give or take, who owns mansions and a vineyard, and owns a huge freezer filled with really expensive ice cream, won’t agree to a relief bill that only targets people who need relief.

Wolf did not let Queen Nancy Antoinette get the last word. She didn’t like him asking, and she really didn’t like the fact that he pressed her for an answer. She told him to “respect the committees.”

He said he does “respect the committees” and “I respect all of you.”

“And,” Pelosi said, “I wish you would respect the knowledge that goes into meeting the needs of the American people.” Then she said something about him “defending the administration…with no knowledge of the difference between our two bills.”

She thanked him for letting her say that to him and Wolf said “we’d leave it on that note.”

But, that wasn’t good enough. She added, “No, we’ll leave it on the note that you are not right on this, Wolf, and I hate to say that to you. But I feel confident about it and I feel confident about my colleagues, and I feel confident in my chairs.”

Wolf then said, “It’s not about me. It’s about the millions of Americans who can’t put food on the table, who can’t pay the rent, or having trouble…”

She jumped in and said, “And we represent them. We represent them,” she said as Wolf continued.

Wolf went on “…these long food that we’re seeing…” She talked over him, repeating, “We represent them, we represent them.”

Sure she does, but she won’t give up a dime until she gets the payoffs to the unions, her museums, an end to voter ID, and myriad other socialist perks.

Wolf said he knows that but he was just saying…

To that, Pelosi continued to say she represents them, “I know them.” She repeated that twice. Wolf said he knows but “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

The ‘let them eat cake’ Speaker said it’s “nowhere near perfect.” She said they’re “not even close to the good.”

Wolf was determined to have the last word, and kept saying, “Madame Speaker…alright, let’s see what happens because every day is critically important.”

He thanked her again, hoping she’d go, but, alas, that was not to be the case. She said sarcastically, “Thanks for your sensitivity to our constituents’ needs.”

Undeterred, he said, “I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money.” He said goodbye again, but you will be happy to know, she sees them

“We see them. We see them,” she said smirking.

Nancy isn’t used to anyone questioning her. What would have been worthwhile is if Wolf brought up the differences in the two bills and what she’s actually holding out for.

Things got contentious at the end of the interview between Speaker Pelosi and Wolf Blitzer 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vZWp08evB0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Pelosi’s Craptastic Demands

She is letting people suffer unnecessarily so she can get her socialist mandates.

She sees them, like hay she does. These are a few of the things she wants:

$1 trillion in nearly totally unrestricted funds just for cities and states. There is one restriction — no money for policing.

It gives federal taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens — any illegal who wanders into the country.

Her bill allows ballot harvesting and revokes state-level ID laws.

She has funding in it for pot shops.

They want hundreds of millions for public broadcast and funding for local press retirement plans.

Policing of racial makeup of corporate boards is in the bill.

Endless climate change pork that won’t do a thing for climate change in our lifetimes or any likely.

We’re $30 trillion in debt and she wants to spend unnecessarily.