CO Dems united with Our Revolution chair who will kill ‘random Nazis’

We don’t have to actually cut heads. We just have to say that we’re willing to cut off heads. ~ Jacks

The Denver area Colorado Democrat executive committee met with the ‘Our Revolution’ chair Kristopher Jacks. It was quite a meeting.

He said he would do anything morally acceptable and wait until you hear what is morally acceptable. “I am going to do everything morally acceptable to win. I will lie. I will cheat. I will steal. Because that’s morally acceptable in this political environment. Absolutely. We are pirates on a pirate ship,” said Kristopher Jacks, who functions as trainer, mentor, and on-the-ground quarterback at Our Revolution protests.

Oh, and he said he would, “guillotine the mother f–ker.”

“2020 is a political revolution,” he said. “Want to change this country, with violence…there’s only one way to do it.”; “Guillotines mother f**ker”; “Killing random Nazis in the street.”

“I want to make this point very loudly and very clearly. I said it nicely before, but I’ll say it more curtly now. 2020 is a political revolution,” said Jacks.

“Jacks represents the radical wing of the Democratic Party in Colorado–he is someone most Americans should be afraid of,” O’Keefe said.

Watch:

BREAKING: Denver area @coloradodems exec committee and @OurRevolution chair @Kyoti00 “2020 is a political revolution”; “Want to change this country,with violence…there’s only one way to do it.”; “Guillotines mother f**ker”; “Killing random Nazis in the street”#ArmedRevolution pic.twitter.com/QnmqHdrJ8o — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 13, 2020

He’ll Have His Guns Ready

Jacks talked about how he plans a violent response if President Donald J. Trump wins reelection Nov. 3.

“I’m gonna be in my garage, right next to my gun safe, all night long, on the 3rd, because that is how seriously I take this stuff,” Jacks said.

Jacks even talked about the armed Antifa groups who take inspiration from John Brown, the man who led the failed raid of the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, in 1859.

“It’s incredibly scary,” he said. “You know it’s gonna be like at that point, you know that’s when you gotta find like the John Brown Gun Society people. You know there’s gonna be, just look at every–its history, right?”

Jacks said he is ready for insurrection.

“Well, when it comes to civil war, violence type stuff there’s always military guys, like former guys that stand up for the right thing–when that time comes, then we gotta get some of those type people involved,” he said.

And about Joe Biden:

“Joe Biden was presumably left-wing, and he’s got a functioning signing hand,” Jacks said. “As long as there’s progressive legislation that comes across his desk, I am confident we can occupy his house. We know where he’ll live, and yeah, he wants to veto Medicare For All. Let him veto it! He’s never leaving that house again without protest.”

