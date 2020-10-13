Booker asks Judge Barrett if she sympathizes with white supremacy

By
M. Dowling
-
2
Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family

Senator Cory Booker, a more useless senator than crazy Mazie Hirono, asked the mother of two black children if she sympathized with white supremacy. The purpose was to pretend the President won’t reject white supremacy, something he has done over and over and over.

Watch:

President Trump has rejected white supremacy over and over and he’s never said one word in support of it. The only one who won’t commit to rejecting violence, looting, and rioting is Joe Biden.

Watch:

