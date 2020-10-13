Booker asks Judge Barrett if she sympathizes with white supremacy

Senator Cory Booker, a more useless senator than crazy Mazie Hirono, asked the mother of two black children if she sympathized with white supremacy. The purpose was to pretend the President won’t reject white supremacy, something he has done over and over and over.

Watch:

Senator Cory Booker just asked Judge Amy Coney Barrett if she condemns white supremacypic.twitter.com/9DeIDah546 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2020

President Trump has rejected white supremacy over and over and he’s never said one word in support of it. The only one who won’t commit to rejecting violence, looting, and rioting is Joe Biden.

Watch:

Only one person on last night’s debate stage consistently refuses to condemn violent hate groups. That person is @JoeBiden, who refused to even acknowledge the violence that ANTIFA perpetrats across America. @realDonaldTrump has condemned White Supremacists COUNTLESS TIMES. pic.twitter.com/caWioDzehg — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 30, 2020