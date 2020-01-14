Nancy Pelosi announces vote for sending articles of impeachment

Speaker Pelosi’s House will have a floor vote on Wednesday on the date they will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. At that time, she will announce the managers, who will be the nastiest and best educated in the legal matters.

When Steny Hoyer was asked if the vote would come Wednesday, he said, “Could be.”

NEW: Speaker Pelosi tells House Democratic caucus meeting that a vote on sending the impeachment articles against President Trump to the US Senate for trial will likely be held Wednesday, 3 sources in the room tell @NBCNews – @AlexNBCNews pic.twitter.com/qzyiSivFmZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 14, 2020

NO DISMISSAL

According to the latest information, Republican [barely] Senator of Maine, Susan Collins is succeeding in convincing members that they should be able to call witnesses. Joining her are RINOs Roy Blount of Missouri, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

They don’t want to dismiss either.

Blount said, “I think our members generally are not interested in a motion to dismiss. They think both sides need to be heard.”

That’s exactly what the Democrats in the House did NOT do.

These handfuls of Republicans want to give the impeachment respectability although there is no first-hand evidence and it has been a continuation of a witch hunt that began before the President was in office.

Some reports say that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the votes to dismiss the articles outright, but others say he does not and might skip the vote to dismiss altogether.

McConnell continues to work with the White House because he says, “the House has done enough damage…the Senate is ready to fulfill our duty.”

He is referencing the damage to the presidency and the Constitution.

Why do they want to call witnesses when the House said they have more than enough to impeach Trump? Collins is understandable. She will barely hang on to her seat, if at all. Maine is deep blue now, but the others are just vindictive or want to put on a show of neutrality.

We do give credit to Leader McConnell. He has a tough crew to hold together.

WHEN WILL IT BE WRAPPED UP

Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said Tuesday that he expects the Senate to engage in preliminary aspects of a trial this week but that it won’t get underway in earnest until Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, WaPo reported.

“I suspect that what will happen is, we’ll do the swearing-in and all that … and then probably start the trial next week, I would guess,” Thune said. “My guess is that we’ll preserve the holiday, and we’ll be back the day after.”

Thune said it remains unclear whether a trial could be wrapped up by Feb. 4, when Trump is scheduled to deliver a State of the Union address in the House chamber.