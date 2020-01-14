Shocking O’Keefe Video! Stalinists Work for Bernie, Promote Gulags for MAGAs

James O’Keefe posted a new undercover video this morning. It shows campaign staffers from Bernie’s campaign talking about burning down Milwaukee and beating cops if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination.

They also believe, should Bernie win, that Trump supporters will need to be re-educated in order not to be ‘f***king Nazis’:

Stalin had gulags for a reason, after all!

They are Stalinists. We “should expect a violent reaction. You deserve a violent reaction,” says one of Bernie’s workers.

People better learn more about communism and Stalinism since this is what we are dealing with here.

NAZIS MAN

The video begins with a Project Veritas journalist asking an individual identified as Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek if “MAGA people” could be re-educated if Bernie wins the White House.

“We gotta try,” Jurek replies.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified.”

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” he continues. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here.”

“That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi,” he added.

GULAGS AREN’T BAD

Later, the same guy says gulags weren’t so bad and people made a “living wage” and people had “conjugal visits.” Gulags were only meant to “re-educate.”

“[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working-class person and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?”

Aside from the fact that he is completely ignorant, he’s a violent, dangerous man. But, this is who the communists are. They are now running for office and filling the chambers of Congress.

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn” Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020