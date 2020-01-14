Real Americans Go Wild for President & Melania at LSU-Clemson Game

By
M. Dowling
-
0

It is still America in Louisiana!

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the field at the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday night for the National Anthem.

The President and First Lady, smiling and waving, held hands as they traversed the field. They were greeted by loud cheers and roaring chants of “USA, USA” and “Four More Years.”

The swamp — meaning the socialist/communist/fascist Democrats — doesn’t like them but that is the war we are in right now. Good against evil, freedom fighters against freedom robbers.

LISTEN TO THE CHEERS

