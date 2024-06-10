Nancy Pelosi Took Responsibility for Failed Security at the Capitol

In this clip released by CNN, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells her daughter she takes responsibility for security at the Capitol. She bellows about not knowing why the National Guard wasn’t there.

As Speaker, Pelosi was in charge of the Capitol security. She is also believed to be the person who rejected National Guard.

Why was this tape released now? And by CNN? Why was the tape running?

Three years later, after the event, we hear that she takes responsibility for the video taken by her daughter during the staged J6 film.

The film was taken moments after she was taken away from the J6 riot.

Democrats have spent three years gaslighting Americans that Donald Trump was to blame for the events of J6—event though he offered to authorize thousands of National Guard troops. Here’s NEW FOOTAGE of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for not having the National Guard at J6.… pic.twitter.com/NSGJHXUUuz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 10, 2024

“We have responsibility, Terri,” Pelosi is heard saying on the videotape to her chief of staff, Terri McCullough. “We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have. This is ridiculous.”

Pelosi also said: “You’re going to ask me – in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff – ‘should we call the Capitol Police, I mean the National Guard?’ Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

McCullough replied: “They thought that they had sufficient … resources.”

Pelosi responded: “No, that’s not a question of how they had … they don’t know. They clearly didn’t know. And I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

Pelosi was referring to congressional leaders, and McCullough was referring to the U.S. Capitol Police force.

