Nancy picks her impeachment crew – update

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Updated with the President’s response below

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the seven lawmakers who will serve as the House managers to prosecute the case against President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. It should begin next week.

The House managers include House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will be the lead manager and who led much of the impeachment inquiry out of his committee with dramatic hearings to develop the case against the president and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., whose panel drafted the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi also tapped House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

They are all awful and they are all far-left. Fair trial, here we come.

Several RINOs in the Senate will demand McConnell hold yet another trial, even though that is the House’s job. Pelosi got her way anyway.

The President responds:

