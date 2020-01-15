Nancy picks her impeachment crew – update

Updated with the President’s response below

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the seven lawmakers who will serve as the House managers to prosecute the case against President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. It should begin next week.

The House managers include House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will be the lead manager and who led much of the impeachment inquiry out of his committee with dramatic hearings to develop the case against the president and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., whose panel drafted the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi also tapped House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

They are all awful and they are all far-left. Fair trial, here we come.

.@SpeakerPelosi begins on an existential note: "I referenced markers that our founders and our poets and others have used over time to place us in time to emphasize the importance of time, because everything is about time. How we use it, how we mark it." pic.twitter.com/dMNmNV5sqG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Nancy Pelosi says "The American voter should decide who our president is" at the same time she is trying to overturn the will of the American people in 2016 And she's STILL spreading Russia "collusion" conspiracy theories! Why? Because they're scared how we'll vote again! pic.twitter.com/l62xZ5bEey — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 15, 2020

Several RINOs in the Senate will demand McConnell hold yet another trial, even though that is the House’s job. Pelosi got her way anyway.

The President responds:

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020