Soviet Bernie’s Past Should Come to Haunt Soon

Peter Hasson of The Daily Caller wants to know when Bernie Sanders’ rape fantasy essay is going to come up. That is a good question.

He thinks women all have this fantasy about women wanting to be gang-raped.

“A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused,” is how Sanders began his 1972 essay, published in the Vermont Freeman. “A woman enjoys intercourse with her man — as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously.”

He said further down in the essay: “Do you know why the newspapers with the articles like ‘Girl 12 raped by 14 men’ sell so well? To what in us are they appealing?”

Granted, it's not as bad as Mitt Romney saying he had binders full of women he hoped to hire, but still — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 13, 2020

More importantly, when will people discuss the fact that Bernie is a communist?

In light of seeing the Bernie Sanders campaign organizer, Kyle Jurek, saying that those who resist socialist change should be shot like they were in Cuba, it’s worth remembering that Bernie said he was “excited” & “impressed” by Fidel Castro’s “revolution.”pic.twitter.com/cipnGNH46j — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2020

Remember that he honeymooned in Soviet Russia, not just Russia, SOVIET Russia.

Watch:

Check out more of breadline Bernie’s videos here.

WAGE & PRICE CONTROLS

Soviet Bernie also wants wage and price controls like Maduro.

Bernie went off on baseball players. The communistic Bernie thinks they make too much and similar to a Maduro, he wants to set wages. He thinks teachers deserve more because baseball players make a lot.

Who is he to decide?

That’s an illogical comparison anyway. Baseball players bring in a lot of money and they reap the rewards. Only 3 percent of Americans have their talent. Teachers are important too but it’s comparing apples and oranges.

He only said this in May 2019.

If we are a nation that can pay baseball players hundreds of millions of dollars, don’t tell me we can’t afford to pay teachers the salaries they deserve. pic.twitter.com/pQVix0iX9a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 18, 2019